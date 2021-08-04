Fadda Dickson welcomes Sarkodie to Peace FM

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie took his turn as a guest on Okay Fm’s drive time show, hosted by Abeiku Santana, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, as he continues his media tour to promote his recently released “No Pressure” album.



It was a lively conversation with positive feedback from listeners as the rapper opened up by responding to most of the questions posed by Abeiku Santana on the show.



After his session on radio, Sarkodie and his team were then again warmly welcomed into the office of Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media and had a brief interaction with him before taking his leave.



At the car park area of the ship house, Sarkodie was sandwiched by his fans and sarknatives and had to do the usual by giving out some monies to them for the show of love towards his craft and brand over the years.



