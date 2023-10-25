Fadda Dickson blamed for ‘insults’ used by United Showbiz pundits on UTV

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frances Essiam, a member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has blamed the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson for his failure to ensure that the United Showbiz program is devoid of insults.



She bemoaned why Fadda Dickson has not taken steps to avert the use of ‘insults’ by pundits on the United Showbiz program to protect the sanctity and reputation of the media entity.



The NPP communicator expressed worry over how entertainment pundits especially Kwame A Plus and Bullgod have been consistently insulting the government when sharing their views about the problems bedeviling the citizens of the country.



Speaking in an interview with Rajab Media Gh and monitored by GhanaWeb, Frances Essiam stated that she is highly disappointed in Fadda Dickson for not enforcing the media ethics to ensure that comments made by pundits on the United Showbiz program are free from insults and unsavory language.



“In all of this, I don’t blame the hostess or anybody but Fadda Dickson. How can he sit for A Plus and Bullgod to insult and disgrace prominent personalities? How would he feel if somebody sat on another media platform and insulted him that way, would he be happy?



"I’m highly disappointed in him because he shouldn’t have allowed this to happen with the respect he has in the media circles,” she said.



Frances Essiam further added “When someone made a post about him [Fadda Dickson], he made the person apologize. If I were the one, It would’ve been a different case, we might even fight over it. Someone got arrested at the airport and I was calling Fadda Dickson to inform him, he didn’t pick up.”



It will be recalled that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wrote to the management of UTV calling on the producers of the United Showbiz program to ‘reform’ the show in order not to deviate from its mandate.



They (NPP) claimed the pundits on the show seemed to attack President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia most of the time in relation to the shortcomings of the government.



It remains to be seen whether the United Showbiz program will focus solely on discussing entertainment issues or involve politics as well.



SB



Watch the video below





SB/BB