Facts about 'Lord Commey', the politician involved in Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy’s stadium fracas

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Operations at the presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey, has once again been captured in the spotlight, this time around, it is due to some allegations made by Stonebwoy's manager regarding their scheduled December concert.



Chief Styles, Stonebwoy's manager, accused Shatta Wale of resorting to some underground means of getting Stonebwoy’s show completely canceled by involving Lord Commey, and some other officials.



He said Shatta’s underground orchestrations with higher powers to prevent Stonebwoy from using the Accra Sports Stadium for his BHIM concert, rather blew up in his face.



This was after it has been alleged that Shatta was denied the opportunity to use the venue for his impending Freedom Wave Festival.



However, in the light of this development, Ghanaweb sheds light on some key facts about Lord Commey, a prominent figure known for both positive and controversial reasons.



Who is Lord Commey?



He is a popular politician/ New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart



Lord Oblitey Commey is a Ghanaian administrator, entrepreneur, politician, and member of the New Patriotic Party.



He holds the position of Director of Operations at The Jubilee House, the official residence and office of the President of Ghana.



Presidential Staffer:



Lord Commey assumed the role of Director of Operations at the Jubilee House in 2017, an appointment made by the President.



Prior to his 2017 appointment, he served as the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party from 1999 to 2003 and has retained his appointment to date.



Lord Commey was an Accra Hearts of Oak executive member



Lord Commey has also been an executive member of the Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club as parts of his sporting interests.

He played a pivotal role in organizing the Rumbe@60, the 60th Independence football match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club



He has been in involved in a number of controversies:



In 2021, Lord Commey made headlines for his remarks suggesting that the President had no intention of handing over power to the opposition but rather to the next NPP flagbearer.



These remarks drew reactions from both the opposition party and the public, with former President John Dramani Mahama describing them as reckless and influenced by arrogance of power.



He emphasized, "I don't care who becomes national chairman, I don't care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country. The power I have, I will not hand it over today or tomorrow."



He is a past student of the St. Thomas Aquinas



Lord Commey was born in 1969 in Accra, Ghana. He had his secondary education at the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School.



He holds a doctorate degree in Public Administration



After attaining an honorary Master's degree from the New London Graduate School, Lord Commey, In December 2017, was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration, by the Commonwealth University.



