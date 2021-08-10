Faces of AfroBeats: KiDi lights up Times Square

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat singer is the latest Face of Afrobeats on the Spotify billboard right in the centre of the busiest commercial intersection in New York City, Times Square.



Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has left a global mark as he features among the Face of Afrobeats nominated by Spotify. KiDi’s Golden Boy album is lit with the thrilling sugary ‘Touch It’ and intoxicating ‘Send Me Nudes’.



Times Square is a tourist destination and entertainment centre in the Midtown Manhattan of New York City. Billboard costs between $1.1 and $4 million a year to run an advertising space. Spotify took out a billboard in Times Square to promote fresh music from major artists. Spotify’s gigantic New Music Friday banners have promoted tracks from known musicians like Liam Payne, J Balvin and Ariana Grande.



May KiDi’s lights never turn off like those in Times Square.



