‘Fa No Fom’ could have won the Grammys over Tyla, Burna Boy and Davido’s songs – DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, DJ Azonto, has claimed that his hit song, 'Fa no fom', could have easily won the 'Best Africa Music Performance' at the just ended Grammy Awards.



He emphasized that he could have easily won that particular award since his song is more influential than songs belonging to the likes of Davido and Burna Boy.



In an interview with Property FM, he said, “Congrats to Tyla for winning big but my song 'Fa No Fom' could have won over Tyla’s Water at the Grammys.



"As for Burna Boy, Davido and all the other Nigerian artistes who got the nominations alongside Tyla, it is obvious that Fa No Fom is bigger than all their songs combined.”



Tyla won for her song, 'Water', in the Best African Music Performance, over the likes of Davido, Asake, Olamide, Ayra Starr and Burna Boy.



She has become the youngest African Artiste to win a Grammy at the age of 22.