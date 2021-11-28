'Fa Ma Nyame' syndrome affecting Ghana's development - Kwaw Kese fumes

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Popular Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese born Emmanuel Kofi Botwe has disclosed that Ghana is underdeveloped because people lack the courage to speak out.



In an interview on the Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye, Kwaw Kese said the ‘Give it God’ cliché by Ghanaians isn’t helping the country to develop.



“This Fa ma nyame give to God syndrome isn’t helping us but it’s true that we’re children of God so we ought to do the right thing,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He continued “This gives it to God syndrome and ain’t you afraid stuffs, what crime have I committed to being afraid of expressing my views.



“I’m saying the truth, no wonder our development has stunted in most places and we lack basic amenities because people are scared to speak out,” he added.



He ended “We have to talk about it because Ghana’s money is for all of us and it’s only when you speak out that will make the president respond to fix the problems”.