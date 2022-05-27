FULL LIST: Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival USA 2022 nominees

Entertainment of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: BIG Events Africa

The nominees of this year’s Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival USA 2022 were announced at a colourful event in Accra, Thursday, May 26, 2022.



Put together by BIG Events Africa, the awards seek to highlight and celebrate deserving Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes and as well as to facilitate an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange between them.



Speaking at the nominees’ unveiling, the Country Director of Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival USA 2022, Prince Mackay noted that Ghana and Nigeria share common similarities and are intricately connected culturally, socially and economically.



According to him, the scheme will help the two countries to look beyond the presumed rivalry and use entertainment, especially music to unite both countries.



The Co-Founder of Afro Nation, Adesegun Adeosun Jnr. AKA Smade, in his speech said he was elated that his dream of making the two countries jointly take over the African continent through music has been birthed.



Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival USA 2022 will be the first black event to be staged at the Fox Theater and is expected to come off in July 2022.



Present at the unveiling ceremony were, television and radio presenters Andy Dosty, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Ola Michael, Franky 5, Mike 2, Christian Agyei Frimpong, Agyemang Prempeh, gospel artiste-Jayana, Osebo the Zara Man and hosts of other entertainment enthusiasts.



The USA edition is expected to attract a large number of Ghanaian, Nigerian musicians and stakeholders in the music sector as well as music fans across the borders to reach out to different people and cultures.



The scheme has over forty [40] categories which spans Gospel, Afrobeats, Hiphop, Highlife, Reggae, Dancehall, Afroblues among others.



The Ghana Nigeria Music Awards Festival 2022 is sponsored by Adonko Company Limited and Adonko Next Level Energy Drink.



The USA Edition is the first of the series of GNMA Awards events for this year.



The UK Edition comes off in September 2022 whiles Ghana Edition comes off in December 2022.



Below is the full list of nominees:



