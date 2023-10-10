FOCAP condemns attack on UTV, accuses Tourism Ministry of being silent

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

A creative arts advocacy group, the Foundation of Creative Arts Professionals (FOCAP), has strongly denounced the recent display of “hooliganism” witnessed at the UTV studios over the weekend.



This comes after a group of individuals allegedly affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) invaded the studios of United Television on Saturday, October 7, during a live broadcast of United Showbiz to demand an apology from its panelists whom they accused as being biased towards the party.



In a statement, FOCAP emphasized the importance of freedom of speech among citizens, stating that it is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of Ghana and that no one should be attacked for their beliefs.



"In a democracy where the core value is freedom of speech, no individual or group of persons has the right to attack anyone simply because he or she disagrees with their opinion," parts of the statement mentioned.



The body also expressed concern about the contradiction between politicians engaging entertainers for campaign purposes and subsequently attempting to silence them when they express their views. They highlighted that nobody, including the government, has the authority to curtail this essential human right.



FOCAP further cited Article 162(4) of the constitution, affirming that media outlets and their personnel should be free from government control or interference.



The organization noted the tragic incident of a radio presenter from Ada who was attacked on air due to differing opinions and emphasized the need to learn from such events.



The body also accused the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, stating that it has remained silent in response to attacks on individuals within the creative arts industry. They called for a more proactive stance from the ministry in protecting the industry's interests and highlighted the need for swift action in appointing authorities within the Creative Arts Agency to address creative industry issues effectively.



FOCAP however, urged pundits to exercise caution in their submissions, emphasizing that the interests of the country should come before any political party affiliations.



The organization pledged to closely monitor the police investigations regarding the 16 individuals arrested in connection with the attack.



Check out the full statement below



