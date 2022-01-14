FLASHBACK: Wizkid is a superstar - Bank W gives reason for signing him

Entertainment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An old video of Nigerian renowned singer and politician, Bankole Wellington popularly known as 'Banky W' describing Wizkid as a superstar has resurfaced on social media.



In an earlier interview recently chanced upon on social media, Banku W gave reasons why he signed the artiste onto his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) in 2009.



According to Banky W, he saw an X factor in Wizkid and always knew from the moment he met him that, he would be a superstar.



“You know they say some people have that star factor, the Xfactor, just that thing you can’t put a finger on, but everybody who has been successful has always had it.



I can honestly say that the minute I met him in person even before we still put him through the process or bring more music, but at that very moment I knew he was going to be a superstar so yes he is a superstar,” Banky W said.