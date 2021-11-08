FLASHBACK: The NAM1 I know wouldn't want to owe anyone – Kumi Guitar

Entertainment of Monday, 8 November 2021

Highlife musician, Kumi Guitar on November 2, 2020, called on customers of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited to exercise some patience as its owner, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 was doing his best to pay back locked up funds.



“My belief is that if all things go well, knowing NAM1 personally, I don’t think he wants to owe anybody, knowing him personally. I’m sure that if all things being equal if things should go as planned or well if it’s possible, he’ll sort out everybody,” the singer stated in an interview on Class91.3FM.



Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kumi Guitar, has said he invested in defunct gold-trading company, Menzgold Ghana Limited.



According to the highlife artiste, he had the confidence to invest in the defunct gold-trading firm, because the company existed for years without the authorities coming out to issue an alert to the public on its operations.



He further explained that as a man who wanted to live and live well, he had to invest for the future, and he chose to invest in Menzgold.



Speaking in an interview with Prince Benjamin on the Class Drive (CD) on Class91.3FM, Monday, 2 November 2020, the artiste explained that: “For a while, there was nobody coming at it, it’s been in the system for four, five years and there was nothing wrong with it. Nobody has come to question it and I worked with the CEO on the other side in the other company.



“So there was no alarm or nothing or so ever to tell you to be careful to go do anything or not to even invest there and I’m a hustler, I used to drive a taxi so if I have something little, I need to invest, every rich man invests. Everybody who is rich today or who is getting rich, I mean every man so long as you want to live and live well tomorrow, you invest in something."



The 'Betweener' singer who was in Adisadel College with the Chief Executive Officer of the defunct company, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1, is of the opinion that all customers of the company would be paid their monies if it is possible.



“My belief is that if all things go well, knowing NAM1 personally, I don’t think he wants to owe anybody, knowing him personally. I’m sure that if all things being equal if things should go as planned or well if it’s possible, he’ll sort out everybody,” the highlife artiste note.