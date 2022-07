Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On July 25, 2016, veteran highlife artiste, K.K Fosu insulted self-acclaimed Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for tagging him as not smart.



K.K. Fosu's comments was in response to an interview Shatta gave to Delay in which he mentioned older artists who, in his opinion, were musically superior.







ADA/BOG