FLASHBACK: Nikki Samonas wants to have twins with E.L.

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nikki Samonas, on April 25, 2014, described musician Elom Adablah as the sexiest man she wishes to have twin babies with.



The actress made this revelation in an interview with News One while answering a question on which men she found sexy.



After mentioning Nigerian stars RMD and P-Square, she placed E.L at the top.



Read the full story originally published on April 25, 2014 by News One.



Every lady wants a nice guy who can treat her well so don’t be surprised to hear this beautiful and sexy Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas voting E.L., as the sexiest guy. The actress speaking to News One added that she wants to have twins with him.



“My sexiest guy would go to RMD (Richard Mofe Damijo) because he is mature but still looks amazingly good; the P-Square brothers are also smoking hot! And E.L. is number one. Damn! That guy is sexy; he is tall, and has a chisel face and muscles. (In a bass voice) E.L. look for me wai. Oh gash E.L. is sexxxxxyyy!”



Nikki told Joyce Gyebi in an interview for GLITZ magazine, Fashionista Issue.

Attempts to reach E.L. proved futile as he was out of town and calls placed to his phones did not go through.



E.L. is currently not dating and it would not be a surprise if the two initiate something romantic anytime soon, depending on what E.L. thought about the Nikki-Jim Iyke sex saga.



Nikki is a daring person who says what she feels, but she has consistently denied she got bonked by Jim Iyke.



“Jim and I have done a couple of movies together and he seems impressed with me, so he invited me to Nigeria and we starred in two or three movies including the one with the sex scene and unfortunately for me, I trusted people a bit too much.



“Jim is the second guy I had done a sex scene with so I was pretty comfortable, but all Ghanaians, please it was only a sex scene in a movie and make-believe, so they could be edited on the editing bench to make it have that real effect. Whatever you watch is not a sex tape…I am not the only one who has done sex scenes,” Nikki explained in the same interview.