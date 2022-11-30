FLASHBACK: Meet Maame Dokono’s beautiful, curvy daughter

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

On the occasion of her birthday, Sabrina Adarkwa's photos were circulated and shared on social media platforms as friends and colleagues wished her a happy birthday.



Read the story below as published on GhanaWeb on November 30, 2021.



Beautiful photos of ‘Maame Dokono’s daughter have flooded the internet and everyone is talking about it.



Known as Sabrina Adarkwa, the veteran actor’s daughter was captured rocking a short lace fringed dress revealing her curves and beautiful legs.



The dress was matched with a pair of silver heels and a silky straight black weave.



In what was supposed to be a birthday message, Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo first shared the stunning photos on Instagram with the caption;



“Happy blessed birthday to the beautiful daughter of the Legendary Maame Dokono Sabrina Adarkwa. May the good Lord continue to bless and honour you sweet lil sis.”



In response, she said;



“OMG Big sis thank you so much. U just made my day. Can’t believe this. Thank you so much and God bless your kind heart, I really appreciate you.”



Scores of social media users have flooded the comment section of that particular post with sweet birthday wishes.



Other individuals are also in awe of the ‘smashing looks’ of Maame Dokono’s daughter adding that she inherited her mother’s beauty.



