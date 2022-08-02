FLASHBACK: Lesbians are chasing me – Eno Barony cries

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

On March 29, 2019, Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony, disclosed that she was being pursued by lesbians.



In an interview with blogger, Zionfelix, the rapper made it known that she isn't sure what makes some lesbian women think she is one of them, while adding that she will always be attracted to men.



It is becoming quite unclear what many of these ‘unknown’ lesbians see in Ghanaian celebrities for which reason they keep bugging them with proposals.



After the likes of actress Baby Blanche, musicians OV and Yaa Jackson among other big names have come out to reveal the hell they go through with these people, Eno Barony, one of Ghana’s finest female rappers, has also revealed that these people are disturbing her.



Speaking on the ‘Uncut’ show recently, the talented emcee stated that she sometimes wonders what these people see in her for which reason they even conceive the idea that she is a lesbian.



She placed a lot of stress on the fact that her sexual preference is always and will always be with the opposite sex because she is totally straight.



When Zionfelix the host of the show sought her views on the issue of lesbianism in Ghana, even though she is not one, the former 2MG music record label signee disclosed that she feels it is not right.



She added that her stance is purely based on her belief as a Christian and a believer in the scriptures which abhors the act.





