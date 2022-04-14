FLASHBACK: Lady makes love to a man she mistook for fiancé

LifeStyle of Thursday, 14 April 2022

A young woman in 2019 narrated a story about her making love to a strange man she thought was her fiancé.



According to the Zambian woman, she had sexual intercourse with the said man she claims visited her at night under the guise that he was her groom to be but after learning the truth she screamed prompting the accused to run away, leaving behind his undergarments.



Read the full story originally published on April 11, 2017.



Mistakes do happen in life but certain mistakes leave an indelible mark in the minds of the victims who continue to gloat over how it happened in the first place and wish it could be reversed.



Such is the case of a young Zambian lady who mistakenly made love to a young man she thought was her boyfriend which later turned out to be otherwise.



According to the Masvingo Mirror, the woman (name withheld) allegedly had sexual intercourse with him, whom she claimed deceived her by entering her room at night under the guise that he was her boyfriend. Upon her discovery the 31-year-old woman is reported to have screamed prompting the accused to run away, leaving behind his undergarments.



The matter was reported to the police leading to the Ncube’s arrest. Appearing before Gwanda Magistrate Mark Dzira, the complainant narrated that she was sleeping alone in the hut when the suspect Ncube entered.



Ncube is reported to have proceeded into the complainant’s blankets after removing his clothes. The accused then went forward and caressed the complainant who did not stop him, thinking that it was her boyfriend Ndaba Ncube.



The accused went on to remove the complainant’s undergarments and had sex with her. It took Zion Church strings strapped around a man’s wrist and waist for a Gwanda woman to realise that the man she was making love to was, in fact, her partner.



She then lit the candle and realized that it was her neighbour and she screamed for help. In the court ruling Ncube was sentenced to 16 years in jail with three years suspended on the condition that he does not commit the same offence in the next five years.