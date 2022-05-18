FLASHBACK: Kwaku Manu cries over a false allegation

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwaku Manu on December 14, 2016, lamented over some allegations leveled against him for supporting a political party.



The actor, who took to Instagram to address the issue, said he didn't throw his weight behind any political party.



Read the full story originally published on December 14, 2016 by Zionfelix.net.



The 2016 election is over but issues surrounding it keep trooping in. Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu is not a happy man at this moment because he claims people are spreading false information about him.



The actor on his Instagram page has told his many followers that some individuals are spreading information that he endorsed a political party ahead of the 2016 election, something he never did.



The comic actor in the post said he is troubled about the accusation because he never declared his support for any political party.



Kwaku Manu continued that the only project he embarked on prior to the election was peaceful. “I am disappointed with some of the Ghanaians.



“Because I started with my Peace campaign a year ago and now some the people are criticizing me that I endorsed for a certain political party which is not true… And I am sorry about it… since you didn’t appreciate all that I did. But God is still in control,” he said.