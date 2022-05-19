FLASHBACK: Kumawood has sidelined me - Joselyn Dumas

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Joselyn Dumas on May 9, 2017, expressed her displeasure for not being cast by Kumawood producers after she showed interest to shoot for them.



Speaking on Peace FM, Joselyn disclosed that she had an interest in shooting with the Kumawood movie industry but then no producer had presented her with any roles.



According to her, she had told Nana Ama McBrown several times that she wanted to feature in any of the local movies, but producers did not consider her when planning their films.



Read the full story originally published on May 9, 2017 by zionfelix.net.



She made it clear that no producer from the Kumawood side has ever called her for her to even reject it. When asked if she has been knocking at their doors, she passionately answered, “I have. There is a guy called Ike who gets deals from Kumawood.



Anytime he mentions my name when this opportunity comes, they give him an excuse, so I get sidelined there.



It breaks my heart because I speak Ga and Twi and I want people to know another side of me many people do not know. All this is because of a perception out there that we think Kumawood is not good but that is not true at all.”