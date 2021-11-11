FLASHBACK: Kissing scenes in movies motivated me to become an actor – James Gardiner

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Actor James Gardiner in 2020 disclosed that having the opportunity to kiss fine women in movies motivated him to venture into the industry.



He made this known in an interview with Abeiku Santana.



"I was made to understand that I had to play a romance scene. So I asked the director, do I have to kiss her, and he said yes. Suddenly I told myself that I have to get on board because I’m going to have the opportunity to kiss women.”



Read the full story originally published on September 23, 2020



Award-winning actor James Gardiner has come out to reveal the motivation that pushed him into acting.



He disclosed that he entered into the profession based on the fact that he would be getting ladies to kiss for free.



According to him, he conceived this dream during his first-ever audition with ‘Young Father Production’ where he had gone hoping to land a movie role.



“I met a fine half-caste lady at the audition and during the audition, I was made to understand that I had to play a romance scene. So I asked the director, do I have to kiss her, and he said yes. Suddenly I told myself that I have to get on board because I’m going to have the opportunity to kiss women” he told Abeiku Santana on his Atuu show.



He continued that “Right there I told myself that, I would be a fool if I don’t do this job”.



Well, it's not surprising that James has revealed that he joined the industry to be able to kiss ladies because it would be remembered that he once admitted that he enjoys kissing women in movies as he once described kissing Nigeria’s pretty actress Tonto Dikeh as his best kiss on set.



James’ movie career began after he met one of the TV personalities at an audition for a radio program that introduced him to a movie producer Samuel Ruffy Quansah.



He began his movie career with a minor role in a movie titled Desperate to Survive.



Just like every beginner, James was faced with some challenges but he soon overcame them. He describes himself as a fast learner.



So far he has featured in over 100 movies in both Ghana and Nigeria.