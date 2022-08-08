You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 08Article 1598474

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: I wish my girlfriend had a lesbian partner – Dada KD

Highlife composer, Dada KD, in an interview on February 12, 2019, with the late Dr. Cann, disclosed that he desired to have a girlfriend who was a lesbian or had a lesbian partner.

According to the artiste, he couldn't wrap his head around why some women or gay people choose to be with the same sex and being with one would help with his curiosity.

Read the full story originally published on February 12, 2019 by zionfelix.net.

Highlife musician Dada KD has revealed he has this weird wish that his current girlfriend was a lesbian or had a lesbian partner aside from him because he wants to understand what urges them to do the things they so happily do without any form of shame.

The ‘Tekyerema’ hitmaker made the point that he does not understand why a lady will decide to become a man in a relationship and sexual but will go about dressing like a lady as she is naturally known to be.

He also told Dr Cann on the Happy FM ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show over the weekend that even though he has the “anticipation” to date a lesbian and probably watch her girlfriend and her other female lesbian partner in bed one day, he is no terms giving credence to lesbianism.

A lot of people have some very unthinkable and weird fantasies and wishes, this one of the highlife legend Dada KD will be one that certainly breaks the camel's back.

