FLASHBACK: I’ve made Shatta Wale relevant in Ghana music industry – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On September 18, 2017, Stonebwoy said Shatta Wale could not stop talking about him because he won't be relevant after that.



According to the 'Baafira' hitmaker, the negative comments purported by the self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King' surprises him every time.



He added that he believes the moment he stops talking about him, his relevance will be subdued.



Read the full story originally published on September 18, 2017 by mynewsgh.com.



Dancehall Artist, Stonebwoy has said Shatta Wale would become irrelevant in the music industry when he stops talking about him (Stonebwoy).



According to him, the constant shades thrown at him by the "Taking Over" hitmaker makes him relevant and therefore, if he puts a stop to it, his career will be dead.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM, The 'Mightyelele' hitmaker said, "None of his negative comments baffles me because it's obvious the day Shatta Wale stops talking about me that will be the end of his career".



"Obviously, I play a very big role in his music career; instead of him trying to punch me all the time, he should rather use a different strategy because I'm far ahead of him," he added.





