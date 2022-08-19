You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 08 19Article 1606169

FLASHBACK: I used to walk out of lecture halls to masturbate – Gospel musician

On August 19, 2019, gospel musician, Eric Jeshurun Okyere, recalled times when he used to walk out of a class to go and masturbate.

The artiste disclosed his secret to encourage the youth involved in immoral acts to seek both psychological and spiritual help.

Read the full story originally published on August 19, 2019 by zionfelix.net.com.

Gospel musician Eric Jeshurun Okyere has recounted his dark days when he battled with masturbation.

Jeshurun, who was introduced to the act during his secondary school days got extremely addicted to the extent that he sometimes had to leave lecture halls to masturbate when he got to the university.

Jeshurun is now a musician and pastor dedicated to helping the youth fight all types of addictions.
Speaking to Zionfelix on his Uncut show, he encouraged people under the bondage of all sorts of vices to seek both psychological and spiritual help.

He also asked parents to be very vigilant and know exactly what their wards are exposed to. Jeshurun Okyere hosted this year’s edition of his annual August Worship on Sunday, August 18 at The Maker’s House Chapel.

