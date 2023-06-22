FLASHBACK: I pity women who are in relationships with men in the music industry – Yvonne Nelson

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Some years ago, outspoken actress Yvonne Nelson stated that she felt sorry for women who were in relationships with men in the music industry.



In an interview with Delay on the Delay Show, which was posted by thosecalledcelebss on Instagram, the actress stated why she wouldn’t recommend any woman be in a serious relationship with any artiste in the music industry.



Her advice came after she was quizzed by the host about whether she [Yvonne Nelson] would ever date someone in the music industry. The actress answered ‘no’ to the question.



Explaining her reason, Yvonne Nelson said the industry was full of men who cheat and do not take the emotions of women into consideration, which she described as heartbreaking.



Yvonne Nelson also added that aside from cheating, these men, especially the married ones, are also into unpleasant stuff, which belittles them when it comes to aspects of relationships.



“I pity women who are in relationships with men in the music industry. The truth is, they are cheaters; they cheat in any way but wouldn’t do it to your face. I am not saying that other men, like doctors, do not cheat, but the industry is heartbreaking. If you know, if you see the things married people in the industry, especially the music industry, do, you get sad as a woman,” she stated.



The actress, after sharing her opinion on men in the music industry, disclosed some ways these men behave which indicate that they are in other relationships, which, according to her, is speaking from experience.



“If you are dating someone and the person is unable to show you off and tell his friends, he is in a relationship with you and is all the time hiding you, then you have to advise yourself because you’re one of them. He has a lot of women he is dating, and cannot make it exclusive that you are his girlfriend. He has 10 of them, and this is real; this is a real thing, and it's happening, so if you know you're dating someone in the music industry, advise yourself. It is because of what happened to me,” she said.



Yvonne Nelson is known to have dated Iyanya, a Nigerian musician, and as a result of one or two issues, they broke up.



She also made a revelation in her recently released book that she was also in a relationship with one of Ghana’s best rappers, Sarkodie, which also ended on a bad note.



This, therefore, details why she made such utterances some years ago with Delay.



