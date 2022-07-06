FLASHBACK: I never had anything to do with Castro's death - Asamoah Gyan

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

"When things start going well for you, they'll link it to rituals. Can't Africans also thank God for his wonders in people's lives? I never had anything to do with Castro's death."



These were the words of footballer, Asamoah Gyan, in a 2017 interview on the Delay Show.



The former Black Stars captain has for years been labelled as the man who sacrificed his friend, singer Castro for fame. An allegation he has strongly denied to date.



Responding to rumours of his involvement in the disappearance and death of Hiplife musician, Castro who drowned at Ada on July 6, 2014, the celebrated footballer lamented how a section of the public had linked him to the unfortunate incident.



According to the footballer, he can't fathom why a section of Ghanaians have also linked his success to money rituals and 'juju'.



"I want to ask, do Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo also deal in black magic? These footballers have also made it. Can we say they also sacrificed people? That is the question I want to ask," Gyan quizzed.



Asamoah Gyan acknowledged Castro as the person who first introduced him to music. The two collaborated on a song titled 'African Girls' before the former's demise.



According to Gyan, he hasn't fully recovered from the death of the award-winning singer.



"Sometimes when his songs are being played, I think a lot. As human, you have to let some things go, but a lot of things bring back his memory...he introduced me to music, although I already had a talent for singing. I love his songs, but when it is being played brings back so much memories. I feel emotional," he disclosed in the 2017 interview.



Wednesday, July 6, 2022, marked eight years of Castro's demise. He was declared legally dead in 2021 after seven years of his disappearance.





Watch the video below:







