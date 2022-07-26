FLASHBACK: I’m not a prostitute but just a slay queen – Moesha Bodoung

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On December 1, 2019, Moesha Bouduong asked people to refrain from calling her a prostitute.



According to the socialite turned born-again Christian, she only takes time to dress well and care for herself, which is different from being a sex worker.



Read the full story originally published on December 1, 2019, by mynewsgh.com.



Ghanaian actress and Instagram model, Moesha Bodoung says she’s not a prostitute like people see her to be but rather a Slay Queen.



According to her, she’s a slay queen just because she takes time to look good which many have misconstrued to mean she sells her body in return for cash.



She made this known in a post on her social media platforms. “A slay queen is a girl that dresses well, Period. Slaying is taking more time to combine outfits and nothing more.



Some females are blessed, they look good in clothsNot everyone is a prostitute, a bad person or irresponsible.”





ADA/BOG