FLASHBACK: I’m naturally fair but poverty made my skin darker – Florence Obinim

Ghanaian gospel artiste and wife to Bishop Obinim, Florence Obinim, shut up naysayers who speculated that she had bleached her skin.



In an interview in 2021, the songstress disclosed that she is a naturally fair coloured woman but due to poverty, she couldn't buy better screams to maintain her skin colour.



Read the full story originally published on September 8, 2021, on mynewsgh.com.



Wife of Ghana’s only Angel Daniel Obinim, Florence Obinim has broken her silence over the tone of her skin which has come under immense scrutiny in recent times.



According to her, poverty made her darker but now, with God's blessings, she can buy good body cream, hence the change in the tone of her skin.



“Someone has a chocolate colour but because she’s not financially sound, she cannot buy good cream to make the skin glow, now she has money to buy good creams to make her skin glow why should that be a problem?”



Florence Obinim wants the people of Ghana to stop being negative about the change in her looks because it’s simply the blessings of God manifesting after several years of enduring poverty.



She will continue to enjoy herself on earth and will certainly end up in heaven to enjoy herself there, so her critics should always think about their salvation and not her lifestyle here on earth.



