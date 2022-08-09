FLASHBACK: I love Mugeez so much; I want to have him all to myself - Efya

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

In 2015, Ghanaian female singer, Efya, disclosed in an interview that she was in love with Mugeez of R2Bees fame.



According to Efya, she gets jealous when it comes to the rapper while asking him to forgive her for her actions.



Efya was on eTV Ghana's TLNCS talking about aphrodisiacs, her celebrity crush, and being extremely jealous.



The ‘Best in Me’ singer, responding to a question regarding aphrodisiacs, said; “The thing is, I love myself and myself only. I am enough for myself and rely on myself.



I don’t need enhancements to be satisfied. Recounting her memorable times as a songstress, she revealed her World Music Awards nomination excited her so much.



“I think when I was nominated for the World Music Awards. Sarkodie, R2BEEs and I; it felt great being the woman in there.



“And when I was nominated for the MAMA’s and Tiwa Savage won, she won because with Nigeria it’s the numbers, when it comes to voting, please vote for us to win international awards because we are against a country with a lot of people who also vote. So we have to vote,” she said.



Answering Giovani’s question about who her celebrity crush was and how jealous she was, she gushed: “Mugeez is my guy. I love him. I’m crazy jealous.



“On a scale of one to ten, I’m a twelve. I think it’s bad the way I get jealous but forgive me, Baby, I get crazy. I guess it’s the fact that I love him so much and I just want to have him all to myself,” and she revealed she has a record with Becca coming out soon.





