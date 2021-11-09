FLASHBACK: I’ll choose a Bible over women and a billion dollars - Guru

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Rapper Guru in November 2020 revealed that he can not live without the word of God and for that will choose a Bible over a billion dollars.



The 'Pooley' hitmaker added that he will again choose a Bible over a woman. He said that he is a prayerful being.



Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, otherwise known as Guru has said in the latest interview with Pulse News that he’ll choose a Holy Bible over a billion dollars in cash.



His comment comes as a bit of a surprise especially in this current era where everyone is desperately looking for money and doing all kinds of things to get it.



Some men are resorting to fraud while some women too are sleeping with rich married men in exchange for money. Either way, both parties are using unorthodox means to make money.



But in the case of Guru, he can’t live without the Bible and listening to the Word of God because it is what makes him happy and fulfilled.



He made it clear that he doesn’t joke with his prayer life at all.



Speaking on his taste of ladies, the 'Lapaz Toyota' hitmaker made it clear that he’ll choose a skinny girl over a chubby one.



I know for a fact that when I’m given such an option, choosing a Bible will be pretty much difficult especially when things are hard.



Well, what will you choose when given the chance?