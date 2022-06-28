FLASHBACK: I have sold my privacy - Jackie Appiah

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In April 2022, seasoned Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah said she had sold her privacy to the public for fame. According to her, although she wishes she could have some privacy and be discreet about her moves and activities, everything she does ends up in public or brought out even before she realizes it.



Read the full story originally published on 29 April 2022



Jackie Appiah, a Canadian-born Ghanaian award-winning actress has revealed that she has sold her privacy to the public because most of the activities or things she does are mostly in public or brought out even before she realizes it.



She made this known on the GTV’s Breakfast Show on April 28, 2022.



Jackie, in answering how she deals with living in the limelight without having any privacy, stated that “it is not an easy task, very very difficult. I have sold my privacy and so I cannot do what an ordinary person will do.



"For instance yesterday I was driving and someone crossed me, I wanted to insult the person, like what kind of driving is that but, I cannot do that. You always have to be on guard and I stay away from trouble, always keep to myself and mind my own business”.



Jackie Appiah is an actress who has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.



She has recently starred in the movie “Red Carpet” with Kalsoum Sinare, Oscar Provencal, and Salma Mumin.