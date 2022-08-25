FLASHBACK: I hate to hear ‘divorce’ – Stella Seal as she details how she survived the stressful journey

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

A number of gospel musicians have tasted divorce with many sharing their stories while others keep the narrative to themselves.



Famed gospel musician Stella Seal, formerly Stella Dugan, in 2020, touched on how she has been able to survive ever since her marriage collapsed.



She prefers to use the fourth letter of the English alphabet ‘D’ instead of ‘divorce’ because it was never an easy moment when she experienced it.



Stella Aba Seal, a renowned gospel musician divorced 22 years ago but managed to keep it private for a decade because as a matter of principle, there is no need to publicise her private life.



“I was attacked by the ‘D’ word”, she responded when asked why she changed her name from Stella Dugan to Stella Aba Seal.



“The first time I broke the news was on Bola Ray’s show. He said ‘awww… Stella, I’m so sorry…’ I said ‘oh Bola, it’s been 10 years’; he said ‘what!’.



The musician whose audience appeal reached a crescendo after the release of ‘Gyem Taataa’ said on ‘Restoration with Stacy’ that she recorded the song during the divorce process because she needed to seek the face of God in her difficult times.



“I recorded ‘Gyem Taataa’ during the ‘D’ process”, she said, triggering a statement from host Stacy for the sake of clarity.



“During the divorce process?” Stacy asked to which Stella responded “During the ‘D’ process.”



She continued: “I don’t like that word because God says ‘I hate divorce’. He himself He doesn’t like it but sometimes, life pushes us and we have to make that decision.”



The silky-voiced songstress in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb intimated that it was not easy overcoming the pain associated with divorce but she eventually sailed through. What made it relatively easier for her, is her decision to cast her burden on God instead of whining.



“At that time when it was very intense, I made up my mind that I’ll never grant interviews. Secondly, I changed my phone number every 3-4 months so that people will not have access to me. I did that for some time until my emotions were stable,” she recalled.



“We have mountain top moments and we have valley moments. Any time I was going through a valley moment, I just shut the door and cried by myself. That saved me. I confronted myself just like David. David encouraged himself in the Lord. The Bible says curse is the one who puts his trust in man.



"If I call you, what can you do? The fellow may be enjoying herself and can’t wait for you to end the call so she continues with her feast. It’s difficult to be alone but there is strength in being alone. It’s not easy but I’ve been able to manage it so you can,” she added.