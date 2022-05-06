FLASHBACK: I can hire people to kill you - Afia Schwarzenegger threatens blogger

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2019, Afia Schwarzenegger threatened her nemesis, Maame Ngege, a popular blogger based in the UK.



She warned that she could be killed with not more than 500 pounds sterling.



Afia’s threats followed a post she made in April 2019, where she flaunted a new gun on social media she purchased and added that it had been licensed to gun down anyone who messed up with her.



Read the full story originally published on May 6, 2019.





Afia Schwarzenegger is ready to square it up with her new nemesis, Maame Ngege a popular blogger based in the UK.



The two have been shading each other in recent times and it looks as though Afia wants to take it a step further.



According to the comedienne and on-air personality, she has worked hard to build her brand, therefore she wouldn’t let anyone ruin her reputation.



She disclosed bluntly that she can hire people to kill Maame Ngege and it wouldn’t cost her more than 500 pounds. She said: There is nothing wrong with being a coward. If I am not to bring my brand low, rub my brand in the toilet with an animal and that makes me a coward, it’s ok by me.



I worked very hard to achieve this brand and as you can see, I am a brand ambassador for so many products and she is a brand ambassador for celebrities.



I will not give that bushmeat any attention and I am not scared of her. I can pay people to kill her in the UK and it won’t cost me more than 500 pounds but I want to leave her in her misery so she watches me and adores me.



I also know she is a fan. If I am not paying attention to somebody, it’s just because I don’t want to trade words with dogs”, she fired. Remember that somewhere in April, Afia flaunted a new gun on social media that she purchased saying she has been licensed to gun down anyone who messes up with her.



Here’s what she said: Let me introduce you to my new friend, her name is Barbara, it’s a gift from my husband to be... Barbara can take your life, don’t mess with me. I’m legal to kill and I will not spare you.” Watch the video below;