FLASHBACK: How I escaped beatings in the North over my ‘Atia’ song – A. B. Crentsil

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran highlife composer, A.B Crenstil, confessed to having escaped a beating of his life when he visited the Nothern part of Ghana.



According to the artiste on September 11, 2019, some Northerners requested he withdrew the song because it portrayed them as drunkards as well as send a formal apology to their Chief.



Read the full story originally published on June 6, 2019 by GhOne TV.



Veteran contemporary Ghanaian vocalist, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil known by stage name A. B. Crentsil, has finally broken his silence on what appeared to be a myth about him nearly being beaten up north over lyrics of his song infamous ‘Atia’ song.



The highlife musician on Kumasi-based Pure Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com after several decades has confessed he escaped the beatings of his life in the north over the ‘Atia’ song. ‘Atia’ by A. B.



Crentsil after its release decades ago sparked a series of controversies as a section of northerners claimed it portrayed them as drunks and therefore demanded the song be withdrawn and the musician apologises to the chiefs and people of the area.



After a turf failed war, the musician with his band toured the north as was seen in those days for concerts in various towns but during one of such trips, residents planned to have him beaten over the denigrating lyrics of the song.



Narrating what really transpired, he said “I decided not to perform Atia that evening but the fans called for it.



They said whether I performed it or not they were going to give me the beatings of my life. So I decided to escape through a nearby farm and that infuriated the audience who destroyed our bands items including our drum set and an amplifier but the police came to restore calm“