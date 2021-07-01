FLASHBACK: Government doesn’t owe creative industry support – Ebo Whyte

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One can recall that exactly a year ago in 2019, Uncle Ebo Whyte established that the government was not obliged to provide for the creative arts sector.



He stated at that time that no government can change the fortunes of the Creative Arts industry and as such industry players must come to terms with it.



“As for me, my stand has always been that it is not the responsibility of the government to develop the creative industry because we need to challenge ourselves. I know that many people would disagree with me but that is the reality and we must face it. The arts industry is not the only sector that wants government support since every sector of the economy needs an intervention one way or the other and the question is, how much is the budget to feed every sector? If we keep our hopes in the government to turn our fortunes around, we will be very much disappointed because that will never happen until we work hard and attain the heights that will ensure government cannot do without the sector and would have no option to support it,” Ebo Whyte stated in an interview with NYDJ.





Mr. Ebo Whyte said his argument was not to discredit the many who held a contrary opinion but a challenge for them to work harder.



Read the full article as first published below:



“I’m not taking this position because I have a successful production company and may not need any support from the government to survive. That is far from it because it didn’t take me a day to get here and be the Ebo Whyte everyone knows today.



“It was very tough for me from the beginning but if I had waited for assistance from the government, I would not have pushed harder to be where I am today. Yes, it will be good for the government to build theatre halls and facilities which promote the arts but if that is not in existence, won’t you find an alternative means?” he asked.