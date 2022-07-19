FLASHBACK: Ghanaians are jealous of my GH¢1,000 clothes – Yaa Jackson

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Female actress turned artiste, Yaa Jackson, on the Delay Show on November 27, 2018, disclosed that she believes that Ghanaians are jealous of her because she wears expensive clothes.



Disclosing how much her clothes cost, the actress mentioned that they were worth GH¢1000.



Small girls are young indeed. Child actress of yesterday, Yaa Jackson says people are jealous of her today because they can’t afford clothes worth GH¢1, 000 Ghana cedis.



The actress turned musician held a very captivating interview on one of the popular talk shows, The Delay Show.



As usual, no stone was left unturned by the host as she drilled the little girl into revealing all her skeletons in the cupboard. Amongst the revelations included a part where the actress said people who are badmouthing her are just jealous because they can’t afford the clothes she buys.



When asked how much they cost, she said about a GH¢1,000 Ghana cedis. She also added that these costs were covered by her now ex-boyfriend whom she left after he couldn’t keep up with her lifestyle.



She said her ex-boyfriend who also happens to be an MP was older than her father. She further explained that their relationship hit the rocks after he refused to open a make-up shop for her.



This is the very same lady who made headlines when she said she only goes for men who can afford ‘tear-rubber’ cars. If your father/husband is an MP who bought a ‘tear-rubber’ car recently, then this is just a heads up.



