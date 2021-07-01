FLASHBACK: Ghanaian magician revives girl after cutting her in two at MMC Live

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

It can be recalled that exactly a year ago in 2019, Ghanaian Magician, Christopher Voncujovi showed his magical prowess at a Music Magic Comedy (MMC) Live event in Accra.



He left scores of fans astonished when he brought back to life a young lady after cutting her into two.



The partitioning of the young lady with electric magic saw left patrons dumbfounded.



As patrons watched sternly to see what happened next, the magician inserted the parted body with a piece of wood to prove to patrons that her body was indeed divided.



Mr. Voncujovi then made some incantations, joined the body and then the lady immediately woke up.



The lady was captured on stage rubbing her hands on her face which indicates that, she’s been woken up from a ‘sleep’.



Watch the video below published on Monday, July 1, 2019







