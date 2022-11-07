FLASHBACK: All female entertainers are recycling and dating same men – Princess Shyngle

Entertainment of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On April 18, 2019, Princess Shyngle, in an Instagram post, disclosed that she had noticed that celebrities in the movie scene were dating the same men.



Aside from making his claim, she added that some actresses use black magic to stay relevant in the industry.



Ghana-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle claims all females in the arts sector are "recycling and dating" the same men.



Not only that, Shyngle, in her Instagram post alleged that some entertainers use black magic, popularly known as 'juju', to stay relevant in the industry and attack people they see as threats with these powers.



Scared of becoming a victim of the wicked acts, Princess Shyngle mentioned that she was leaving arts for law.



Her post reads: "Now I understand why the old actresses don't like most of the new and upcoming actresses. Abeg I don't want to be an actress anymore before they use voodoo finish my life. I want to be a lawyer now. Law school I'm on my way. not just actresses sef, all female entertainers y'all are not left out musicians, models, tv , radio hosts ,sexy Instagram models, we're all dating the same men your boyfriend is also my bae'."







