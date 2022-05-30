FLASHBACK: Afia Schwarzenegger condemns second Lady

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Controversial socialite, Valentina Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzenegger, on July 22, condemned a statement made by former Second lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, when she donated five sets of computers to a school, describing it as “very embarrassing to the nation”.



She questioned how much the items presented to the school cost during an interview asserting she could have done better.



Outspoken radio and TV presenter Valentina Agyeiwaa, known in showbiz as Afia Schwarzeneger, has condemned the statement made by the Second lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur when she donated five sets of computers to a school, describing it as “very embarrassing to the nation”.



She expressed disappointment in the second lady for insulting and embarrassing the headmistress of Kukurantumi Presby Primary School in the Eastern Region.



The second lady is reported to have said that “The Headteacher has shocked me. she said you lack chalk and logbooks; I'm very shocked that you are today asking me about chalk.



How much is a box of chalk? I won’t give you chalk today, I won’t give you chalk tomorrow”. In an interview with Dj Sly on Ark Fm, a local station in Sunyani, Afia Schwarzenneger who donated boxes of chalk to the school last week said



“The second lady shouldn’t have embarrassed and belittled the headmistress for just a mere request of chalk because teachers deserve better than that”.



Reacting to the second lady’s comments, Afia Schwarzenneger whispered, the most important profession in the world is teaching so government officials should respect the profession as such.



“The most important job on earth is teaching, so if reactions like this come from the second lady of Ghana then, it’s a clear indication why she and her husband have not been given the chance to function well in the Mahama led administration”.



Afia Schwarzenegger, when asked if she is going to continue with her charity of sharing chalks to schools, disclosed that it’s the responsibility of government but she did that as a response to the statement made by the vice president’s wife.”



In conclusion, Afia suggested that Ghanaians should contribute their quota to the development of the country and not leave all the responsibilities and burdens on the shoulders of the government.



“Though it is the duty of the government to provide basic necessities in the country but individuals can also do same and must not always wait upon the government to provide for the country”.