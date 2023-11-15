FDA alcohol ban: Sarkodie, Bullet, and other celebrities that showed up in court

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Several entertainment industry stakeholders, including the likes of Sarkodie and Bullet were spotted at the Supreme Court over a case challenging a guideline by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) prohibiting celebrities from being used for advertising alcoholic products.



In some videos making waves on social media, Sarkodie was spotted in a cooperate attire, flanked by members of his entourage, including his manager, Angel.



The Sarkcess Label boss and his team were in court with lawyer for the plaintiff, Bobby Banson.



Representatives from King Promise and R2Bees’ camps were also spotted on the premises as they interacted with lawyers after the proceedings.



CEO of Rufftown Records who doubles as Wendy Shay’s manager, Bullet, was also seen engaging with the media at the court’s premises.



However, the case which was expected to be presided by a seven-member panel of judges has been adjourned to January 17.





Background



Mark Darlington Osae, the artist manager of Reggie 'N' Bollie and Skrewfaze, filed a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, citing the ban on celebrities endorsing alcohol-related products.



It can be recalled that the FDA prohibited celebrities from endorsing alcoholic products, an act which they deemed inappropriate influence to the youth.



Mark Darlington Osae submitted a writ of summons on November 11, 2022, claiming that the 2015 FDA recommendations are unfair to the creative arts sector.



"No well-known individual or professional may be utilised in advertising for alcoholic beverages; this is against the 1992 Constitution's provisions 17(1) and 17 (2).



“Articles 17(1) and 17 (2) of the 1992 Constitution guarantee quality before the law and prohibit discrimination against persons on grounds of social or economic status, occupation, among others, and consequently null, void, and unenforceable," the FDA guidelines read.



Prior to this lawsuit, a number of celebrities including Camidoh, Brother Sammy, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, and Kuami Eugene, spoke against the law and asked that regulations be repealed.



ID/BB







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



