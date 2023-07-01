Extradition: Why Hajia4Reall was allowed to board her own vehicle to the airport, wasn’t picked up like a criminal

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parts of Hajia4Reall’s court statement, disclosed how the police in London permitted her to pick her own transport to the Heathrow airport, on the day she was extradited to the United States for trial.



It was expected, that just like every other suspect, Hajia will be picked up from her residence by the police, handcuffed and accompanied to the airport.



But in her case, she transported herself freely based on the premise that she has been on her best behavior ever since she was arrested.



This was detailed in her court statement, which has been cited by Kofi Adoma Nwawanni.



Hajia4Reall, who is currently on bail in the U.S, made this disclosure while seeking to earn the judge’s trust and convince him to ease the bail conditions.



“When they told her on May 15, that she will be extradited to the US, she did not refuse. She did not resist arrest, although she knew she’ll be jailed. When it was time for her to be arrested and extradited, she even told the police that they should permit her to transport herself to the airport. She said she doesn’t want the case where she’ll be handcuffed, dragged, with sirens all over, and because the police in London knew she has been of good conduct, they allowed,” Kofi Adomah stated on his KofiTV channel.



However, the court failed to grant Hajia4Reall’s requests based on the fact that she isn’t a U.S citizen.







Background



Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.



According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



Hajia’s jail requirements



‘Hajia4Reall’ has pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.



She is also said to have been released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer, and the prosecutor’s office had confirmed.



EB/WA