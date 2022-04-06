Expect testimonies at The Resurrection Effect Concert - Empress Gifty

Music of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Gospel music dynamo, Empress Gifty has urged patrons of this year’s The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) to expect healing and testimonies on the night.



"I am expecting a lot of healing, breakthroughs and testimonies for patrons on the night for patrons," she said.



Empress Gifty made this statement when speaking at the press launch of this edition which took place at EL Lounge on Friday, April 1, 2022.



TREC was birthed in 2019, with the first edition held on an Easter Monday, unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it was put on hold.



The "Eye Woa" hitmaker disclosed that this edition is under the Theme; 'the essence of the empty tomb’ making a biblical inference to 1Corinthians 15:3-5.



She added that the much-awaited event is slated for May 1, 2022, at the Junction Mall, Nungua at 5 pm.



"Even though the date has been shifted to May this year due to management decision, the tenets and pillars on which the TREC was built, thus Easter, The Ressurection of Christ, still stands," she noted.



The gospel Empress announced that she had teamed up with Nigeria's finest Peterson Okopi, Ghanaian legends Tagoe Sisters, Rev Perry Lokko, Eric Jeshrun, and Jack Alolomi among others to rock worshippers on the night.



TREC is an annual Easter Concert that brings thousands of worshippers together to celebrate the resurrection power of Christ and win more souls for the kingdom.