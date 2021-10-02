Expect a collabo with Black Sherif- Joeboy tells fans

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has definitely caught the attention of Nigerian singer Joeboy and he [Joeboy] plans to release a banger featuring Killa Blacko.



The ‘Show me’ hitmaker made this known during an interview on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show with YFM’s Brown Berry.



“The person I am really feeling right now for a collabo is Black Sherif. We’ve spoken. We spoke like some months back. People should expect something. Black Sherif is super amazing”, he said.



Commenting on what prompted him to reach out to Black Sherif, Joeboy revealed that his famous ‘First Sermon’ song endeared him to the Ghanaian singer.



“When I heard the first sermon, I couldn’t really pick up what he was saying but I could still feel the energy and passion inside and that spoke to me. So definitely he is someone I will like to work with”, he added.



Joeboy is the recent Nigerian singer to have acknowledged the works of Konongo-born singer Black Sherif after Burna Boy. The Grammy-award-winning artiste Burna Boy had earlier shown his love for the songs of Black Sherif as was spotted on Instagram jamming to a song from the Ghanaian musician; singing along verbatim.



Black Sherif, also popularly known as Killa Blacko, is a 19-year-old musician who rose to fame weeks ago with his first and second sermons that have now become hit songs.