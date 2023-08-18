Exo Xan drops a street anthem titled ‘Rasta Shepherd’

Entertainment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: Kingsley Legend

Ghanaian Afro-fusion artiste, Exo Xan has released a street-themed single titled ‘Rasta Shepherd’.



‘Rasta Shepherd’, a ghetto spiritual record centred on faith, growth, survival, and fate, finds Exo Xan crooning about his internal battles. Lacing his laid-back vocal delivery over a groovy afrobeat production by award-winning Ghanaian producer, Samsney, the song sets a very chill uplifting mood.



Exo Xan; an artiste who’s strongly intent on cementing his name for his originality, pronounces his ability to prevail over herculean struggles and glaring failure.



“Rasta Shepherd is someone who guides himself and his brothers in the best direction. It’s any person who constantly looks out for his brothers and sisters regardless of class, financial, or religious differences. It’s really about being the best version of yourself and surviving”, Exo Xan said.



The opening line of the song which he sang in Twi and English, “Onyame na kra y3 mu nti yen suro obiaa/If we flop we go again”, the Twi part loosely translated as, “with God by our side, we’re fearless”, with this line, Exo Xan reaffirms his faith not only spiritually but physically. Noting his attitude to not give in and give up on his journey. He fluently utilises English, Twi, and Hausa over the 2:22 song.



Much like most African men in their early 20s trying to find their feet, Exo has seen and is dealing with his fair share of problems; mainly tied to solidifying his path and securing a comfortable future. This journey has taken him to certain places mentally and physically which enables him seamlessly create songs that connect with most of his peers and other demography alike because it’s him talking about his truth.



The 23-year-old singer is driven by an undying passion and a natural ability to create melodious ballads rooted in his Ghanaian heritage. He pours his heart and soul into every lyric, melody, and performance, aiming to create an emotional connection with his listeners.



In a space that is quickly being saturated, he sets himself apart by creating music that would be able to connect with people in every demography, a true artiste who speaks for the masses. He sings mainly in English, Ga, and Twi; the latter two being Ghanaian languages.