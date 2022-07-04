Exciting and colourful wedding display set for August

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: GNA

Reenart Multimedia, the organisers of one of Ghana's top awards ceremonies, the Africa Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) has set the month of August for its festival celebrations.



The two-day event of shopping, music and an exhibition of wedding items also seeks to reward excellence in the wedding industry as a way to attract investors into the wedding industry.



Madam Irene Nartey, Chief Executive Officer for Reenart Multimedia, in an interview said this year's festival seeks to bring wedding makers together as they bring people across Africa to socialise and explore ways of growing their respective businesses.



"Apart from rewarding excellence in the wedding industry, this year's festival will witness wedding vendors showcase their brands, so I will urge all vendors to book a place ahead of the event.



"The festival is also a medium for bringing these vendors together to have one-on-one chats with the big names making waves in the wedding industry to shop, network, and make sales."



She further disclosed that nominees for this year's awards would be announced live at WatsApp TV Studio come July 14, 2022, where the voting process would be opened.



Madam Nartey further stressed that this year's festival promises lots of excitement, with some top musicians set to thrill patrons who make their way to the event.



She urged Ghanaians to get themselves involved in this year's edition of the wedding festival as it seeks to put Ghana on the map with regard to its arts and culture.



Last year's awards ceremony saw Adu Gyamfi adjudged Master of Ceremonies (MC) of the Year, while the Wedding Planner of the Year award went to White Chalk Planner.



