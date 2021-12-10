Ewuraba Eesi organizes free medical care for residents of Sekondi Takoradi

Entertainment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Ewuraba Eesi has organized free medical care for over 500 people in Sekondi Takoradi on December 3rd, 2021.



The exercise provided an opportunity for the beneficiaries to be screened for various illnesses, including hepatitis b, blood sugar, RDT for malaria, temperature, deworming, height, weight, COVID-19 tests as well as general health talk on rational use of drugs.



Speaking to Boga Ali hashimNews, Ewuraba Eesi revealed that the exercise was aimed at improving the health conditions of the people so they would remain productive to enhance the development of the metropolis.



She added it was important for people to be concerned about their health as regular checkups helped in identifying problems early in people for redress to prevent such situations from escalating.



Ewuraba Eesi further reminded the people of the spread of the coronavirus disease, adding that the COVID-19 testing was to help the residents know their status and be given medical attention where necessary.



She assured making the exercise an annual event and appealed for support from individuals, NGOs, philanthropists and benevolent organizations to bring relief and health care to the vulnerable.



The 2021 Western Region best gospel artist of the year, called on the public especially the youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid indulging in acts that had the tendency to jeopardize their health.



Ewuraba Eesi was grateful to Ghana Association of Biomedical Laboratory Scientists, Pharmacy Council, Connect 97.1 FM, Amanfoo 101.5 FM, Joepizo Pharmaceuticals, Kabmore Pharmacy, AA Mensah for sponsoring and making the exercise a success.



She also expressed appreciation to her colleague musicians for gracing the event.



Meanwhile, beneficiaries were also taken through counseling on how to live a healthy lifestyle and eat a balanced nutritional diet to enhance their immune system.



Some of the residents, who spoke to BogaalihashimNews, expressed gratitude to Ewuraba Eesi for the initiative and urged her to repeat the gesture often.