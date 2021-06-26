Evolution EP signaled my change in the industry - Ajeezay

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian comedian cum musician, Ajeezay, has revealed that his recent EP dubbed ‘Evolution’ is to usher him into a new style of creating music.



He notes that until the release of the ‘Evolution’ EP, his specialization was to create covers of music by other artistes.



In a conversation with Y97.9FM’s Nana Quasi Wusu on the Dryve of Your Lyfe show, Ajeezay shared: “After the release of my EP, people were shocked. It was mind-blowing because all the time I kept telling people that my style of music is to take someone’s song and render my own version of it and now I tell people that I will go off these covers and do my own songs.



So, the idea of evolution is based on the concept of the metamorphosis of a creature turning into another creature. I evolved as a talent and now I have my own records”.



Late last year, Ajeezay released his debut EP titled ‘Evolution’. Evolution is an 11-track EP that featured acts such as Kahpun, Koo Ntakra, Amerado, among others.



The nonfa king rapper and singer showcases his lyrical dexterity on this body of work for all music listeners to enjoy.