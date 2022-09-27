Everything I do is for the girl child – Gyakie

Music of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Singer Gyakie has shared she does everything with the girl child in mind.



According to the ‘Forever’ hitmaker, she constantly seeks to inspire girls.



Billed to perform at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, Gyakie was heralded by the Ghana Army Regimental Band before she performed her new reggae/dancehall number titled ‘Waka Waka’.



It was during her time on stage at the Black Star Square, Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, 24 September 2022, that she made the statement.



Born Jackline Acheampong, she said “Before I do anything, I try to picture two or three girls that look up to me. I have their faces etched in my mind as a reminder of my responsibility to show up in a way that inspires them and lets them know they can be anything they want to be, no matter the odds against them.”



This year, the Ghanaian singer-songwriter was recognised at Nigeria’s flagship awards event, the Headies, as the Best West African Artiste.



The only Ghanaian female act for the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, Gyakie shared the stage with fellow Ghanaians Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, American RnB stars Usher and SZA and Nigeria's Tems.



The Global Citizen Festival is the world’s longest-running global campaign organised to challenge world leaders and inspire everyday people to work towards ending extreme poverty.



