Entertainment of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian musician and artiste manager, Smallgod, has described, how it felt for him to attend the just ended Grammy Awards for the very first time.



He described the ceremony as the World Cup of music. “You can’t buy tickets. You have to be invited to this academy thing.”



Talking to Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of your Lyfe, he said, “So I got an invite from a friend and he was like, I think we need you to come. I asked why I need to be there and he said, I think you need to be there.I responded. say no more, I’m there, you don’t need to tell me twice.”



Being his first time attending the event, he disclosed the experience is one that everyone needs to have because of its significance.



“Imagine you being in a room or an area full of unique people in the creative industry. They’re all there, whoever you want to see and talk to. I’m not talking about just artistes; I’m talking about the movers and shakers all in one room and you can just approach them and say, hello Sir, how are you feeling.



"They’ll also talk to you, so just imagine me being in that room. It’s like I’m in a candy shop just running around picking smarties, picking up MnM’s and just feeding myself till I can’t be fed no more,” he said.



“It’ll be very good for every artiste to have such an experience because I can’t tell the feeling, you need to experience it yourself,” he shared.