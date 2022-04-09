Everyone must learn how to massage – Masseur

LifeStyle of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Celebrity massage therapist, Ransford Afari, has said that it is very important for every individual to learn how to massage.



According to him, massage therapists are not the only people who should be inclined on how to massage, adding “everyone needs to be able to help his/her partner release stress with a massage at home.



He said this during an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on the ‘In Bed with Adwen’ adult show which airs on eTV Ghana.



“If you’re stressed from work and you leave the body without going for a massage, telling yourself that massages are too intimate and hence, it’s wrong to adopt going for regular massages as a lifestyle, you will be worrying yourself. Yes, walking helps but massages relieve you of a lot of stress compared to walking,” he warned.



Ransford encouraged, “Men and women, please learn how to massage. Even if you can’t learn it to be a professional and make money out of it like I’m doing, at least you should learn enough to be able to help your partner de-stress at home.”



Further speaking on why this is important, he noted that especially for people who do not like to go for erotic massages, this is good because couples can go as far as massaging each other’s private parts. This in turn, helps regulate blood flow around these parts, making sexual intercourse more pleasurable.



He also revealed that massages around the private areas help to reduce or heal prostate cancers in men and vaginal-related diseases or infections in women.