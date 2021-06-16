You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 16Article 1287397

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Everyone in my house uses ‘nkuto’ - Sarkodie reveals

Rapper, Sarkodie play videoRapper, Sarkodie

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has revealed that he uses shea- butter locally known as ‘Nkuto’ on his skin as a body cream for his skincare.

In an Instagram live video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Sarkodie and comedian SDKdele were in a live video conversation with the comedian pitching to him a skit idea that he wants to shoot with him to promote his upcoming ‘NO PRESSURE” album coming out on the 9th July 2021.

As the conversation proceeded, SKD later asked Sarkodie what he uses for his skincare routine.

In response to the question posed, the ‘Highest’ disclosed that he actually uses “Nkuto” on his skin and as a matter of fact, his whole household uses shea-butter “Nkuto” for their skincare.

