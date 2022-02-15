Every woman who has been with me still misses me - Kwabena Kwabena brags

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Popular high-life singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has bragged that every woman who has spent time with him still misses him.



Speaking in an interview with Delay, the artiste debunked the notion that he doesn't treat women right because he has been divorced twice.



“I can beat my chest and say every woman that has been around me still misses me. I know, I know for a fact. They don't come back because of how they exited,” he bragged.



Kwabena Kwabena has been unsuccessful with marriage as he has experienced divorce twice.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2018, the ‘Aso’ crooner stated that he was scared to be in a new relationship after his first and second marriages collapsed.



He was quoted to have said that all the women who married him did so for fame and nothing else.



Even though love frowned on the artiste, he has revealed his intentions to marry again.