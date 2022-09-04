Every success in life comes with challenges – Obaapa Christy

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy previously known as Christiana Love, has stated that every blessing that comes from God has its accompanying challenges.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Drive Show, the ‘Moving Forward’ hitmaker said challenges are part of life and without them achieving success won’t be sweet.



She remarked “As for challenging times what I see is that whatever that happens in the life of every human being comes to open new doors for the person.



“So whatever that happened to you in life was meant to strengthen you so that you will become more efficient so it’s all good,” she opined on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



She added “Every time with regards to everyone you will see that every blessing that come your way has its accompanying challenges that you need to overcome before you receive your blessings.



“So challenges are part of life and it didn’t happen that way there is no way the success will become sweet after you achieved it,” Obaapa Christy concluded.